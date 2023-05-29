Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 30: Galatasaray's title charge can help land 8-1 acca

Galatasaray can wrap up the Super Lig title in a packed day of Turkish top-flight action, while Cagliari have home advantage in the first-leg of their Serie B playoff semi-final against Parma.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Tuesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 8-1.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Galatasaray to beat Ankaragucu

Fenerbahce to beat Antalyaspor

Alanyaspor to beat Kasimpasa

Cagliari to beat Parma

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Ankaragucu v Galatasaray

Galatasary have won their last three games without conceding and have won nine of their last 11 Turkish Super Lig away games, so they can secure the title at Ankaragucu.

Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in eight Turkish Super Lig games and they have won seven of those fixtures so they look a good bet to continue that excellent run when Antalyaspor come to town.

Alanyaspor v Kasimpasa

Alanyaspor have been pretty good at home this season, losing only five of their 17 Kirbiyik Holding Stadium and they can see off a Kasimpasa outfit who have won only four times on their travels.

Cagliari v Parma

Parma come into this game in good form, but they face a Cagliari side that are unbeaten in their last 16 home matches and have posted nine wins in their last 11.

Follow us on Twitter