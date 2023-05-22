Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 23: Spanish selections should shine in 8-1 acca
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365
There are some big matches in La Liga on Tuesday as Real Sociedad continue their pursuit of a top-four finish against Almeria and struggling Valladolid host champions Barcelona.
Racing Post football tipster James Milton has picked out three selections from the Spanish top flight plus another in the Copa Libertadores to create an accumulator paying out at 8-1.
All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Real Sociedad to beat Almeria
Celta Vigo to beat Girona
Barcelona to beat Valladolid
Atletico Mineiro to beat Paranaense
Click to add James Milton's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 8-1
Real Sociedad v Almeria
Real Sociedad are on the brink of securing Champions League qualification and, having inflicted a first home defeat of the season on champions Barcelona at the weekend, they should be far too good for visitors Almeria.
Celta Vigo v Girona
Celta Vigo have had a tough run of results but they are defensively strong at home and are worth backing to complete a league double over Girona, who lost 1-0 in August's reverse fixture.
Valladolid v Barcelona
With the title in the bag, Barcelona have been eased to a backable price to win at Valladolid, who have lost their last five games and have conceded 20 goals in five meetings with La Liga's top three this season.
Atletico Mineiro v Paranaense
Atletico Mineiro beat Paranaense 2-1 in Brazil's Serie A at the end of April and, with home advantage, they are worth backing to follow up in a crucial Copa Libertadores group fixture.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport