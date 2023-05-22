Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 23: Spanish selections should shine in 8-1 acca

There are some big matches in La Liga on Tuesday as Real Sociedad continue their pursuit of a top-four finish against Almeria and struggling Valladolid host champions Barcelona.

James Milton has picked out three selections from the Spanish top flight plus another in the Copa Libertadores to create an accumulator paying out at 8-1.

All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Predictions:

Real Sociedad to beat Almeria

Celta Vigo to beat Girona

Barcelona to beat Valladolid

Atletico Mineiro to beat Paranaense

Real Sociedad v Almeria

Real Sociedad are on the brink of securing Champions League qualification and, having inflicted a first home defeat of the season on champions Barcelona at the weekend, they should be far too good for visitors Almeria.

Celta Vigo v Girona

Celta Vigo have had a tough run of results but they are defensively strong at home and are worth backing to complete a league double over Girona, who lost 1-0 in August's reverse fixture.

Valladolid v Barcelona

With the title in the bag, Barcelona have been eased to a backable price to win at Valladolid, who have lost their last five games and have conceded 20 goals in five meetings with La Liga's top three this season.

Atletico Mineiro v Paranaense

Atletico Mineiro beat Paranaense 2-1 in Brazil's Serie A at the end of April and, with home advantage, they are worth backing to follow up in a crucial Copa Libertadores group fixture.

