Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 2: Gunners can fire in 6-1 acca

Arsenal have let their lead at the top of the Premier League slip but they have a chance to get back to winning ways when Chelsea visit the Emirates. The National League playoffs get underway and there are a scattering of fixtures in La Liga.

Top tipster Henry Hardwicke has run the rule over Tuesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 7-1.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Arsenal to beat Chelsea

Barnet to beat Boreham Wood

Almeria to beat Elche

Barcelona to beat Osasuna

Arsenal v Chelsea

The title now looks beyond Arsenal but they will want to recapture the confidence and attacking verve they have shown for most of the season in their remaining games and a win over London rivals Chelsea looks a good place to start.

Barnet v Boreham Wood

Barnet beat Boreham Wood 2-1 at the Hive in the regular season in an ill-tempered game that saw three red cards. Boreham Wood collect two of those and it would be no surprise if the Wood lost their cool under pressure in the playoffs.

Almeria v Elche

Almeria can take a huge step towards safety with a victory over bottom club Elche. The visitors have won just once on the road this season and Almeria won't have a better chance to take three points in the remainder of the La Liga season.

Barcelona v Osasuna

Barcelona have won 13 of their 16 home league fixtures this season, keeping a clean sheet in all bar one of those successes, and they should have no problem beating Osasuna

