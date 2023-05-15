Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 16: Inter can help land 11-1 acca

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Milan appear to face a tough task as they bid to overturn a 2-0 deficit against rivals Inter in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final. Luton have only a one-goal deficit to overturn when they host Sunderland in the second-leg of their Championship playoff semi-final. 

Ace fooball tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Tuesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-1.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Inter to beat Milan

Luton to beat Sunderland

Annan to beat Clyde

Galatasaray to beat Istanbulspor 

Inter v Milan

Milan must chase the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie and that should suit a confident Inter side who have won their last three derby meetings to nil.

Luton v Sunderland

Luton will be eager to get on to the front foot at home and provide the sternest possible examination for a Sunderland defence depleted by injuries to central defenders Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese.

Annan v Clyde

Annan have lost just one of their last ten Galabank matches, a run that stretches back to January, and they should stand firm against the Bully Wee.

Istanbulspor v Galatasaray

Galatasaray have lost only two of their last 22 Turkish top-flight matches, as they close in on the title, and they should make light work of the short trip to Istanbulspor. 

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 16:15, 15 May 2023
