Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 16: Inter can help land 11-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with bet365
Milan appear to face a tough task as they bid to overturn a 2-0 deficit against rivals Inter in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final. Luton have only a one-goal deficit to overturn when they host Sunderland in the second-leg of their Championship playoff semi-final.
Ace fooball tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Tuesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-1.
All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Inter to beat Milan
Luton to beat Sunderland
Annan to beat Clyde
Galatasaray to beat Istanbulspor
Inter v Milan
Milan must chase the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie and that should suit a confident Inter side who have won their last three derby meetings to nil.
Luton v Sunderland
Luton will be eager to get on to the front foot at home and provide the sternest possible examination for a Sunderland defence depleted by injuries to central defenders Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese.
Annan v Clyde
Annan have lost just one of their last ten Galabank matches, a run that stretches back to January, and they should stand firm against the Bully Wee.
Istanbulspor v Galatasaray
Galatasaray have lost only two of their last 22 Turkish top-flight matches, as they close in on the title, and they should make light work of the short trip to Istanbulspor.
