Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 16: Inter can help land 11-1 acca

Milan appear to face a tough task as they bid to overturn a 2-0 deficit against rivals Inter in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final. Luton have only a one-goal deficit to overturn when they host Sunderland in the second-leg of their Championship playoff semi-final.

Ace fooball tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Tuesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-1.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Inter to beat Milan

Luton to beat Sunderland

Annan to beat Clyde

Galatasaray to beat Istanbulspor

Inter v Milan

Milan must chase the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie and that should suit a confident Inter side who have won their last three derby meetings to nil.

Luton v Sunderland

Luton will be eager to get on to the front foot at home and provide the sternest possible examination for a Sunderland defence depleted by injuries to central defenders Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese.

Annan v Clyde

Annan have lost just one of their last ten Galabank matches, a run that stretches back to January, and they should stand firm against the Bully Wee.

Istanbulspor v Galatasaray

Galatasaray have lost only two of their last 22 Turkish top-flight matches, as they close in on the title, and they should make light work of the short trip to Istanbulspor.

