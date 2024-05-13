Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 14: Back our 14-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Manchester City's pursuit of the Premier League title continues when the Citizens head to Spurs. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 14-1 with Betfred.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Manchester City to win & over 2.5 goals vs Tottenham

Rangers to win and under 3.5 goals vs Dundee

Raith draw no bet vs Partick

Girona to beat Villarreal

Tottenham vs Man City

Any type of victory would be acceptable to Manchester City at this stage of the season but they will be more than happy to engage in an open game and can still walk away with a wide-margin success

Rangers vs Dundee

Rangers are a cut above the Dee, but motivation is likely to have been sapped by the Old Firm defeat and Philippe Clement has a whole host of first-team players missing for Tuesday's contest

Partick vs Raith

Raith were clear second-best in the Championship this season, finishing 14 points clear of Thistle, and they avoided defeat in all four of their games against the Maryhill men.

Girona vs Villarreal

Girona are the second-highest scorers in La Liga and they can edge this clash if it becomes a shootout

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.