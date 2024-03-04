Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 5: Back our 17-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is Champions League action on Tuesday night as Bayern Munich host Lazio and PSG travelling to Real Sociedad. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 17-1 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

PSG to beat Real Sociedad

Ipswich to beat Bristol City

Hull to beat Birmingham

Charlton to beat Cheltenham

Real Sociedad v PSG

PSG are on a 20-match unbeaten streak since a 2-1 loss at Milan in the Champions League group stage. Since that loss at San Siro they have played ten away matches, winning seven and conceding just four goals.

Ipswich v Bristol City

Kieran McKenna's side are playing with confidence and they have an in-form striker in in the shape of Bournemouth loanee Kieffer Moore, who has scored five goals in seven Championship appearances.

Hull v Birmingham

Hull's results have improved and their recent progress should continue against Birmingham, who have lost four of their last six games.

Cheltenham v Charlton

Charlton have shown improvement in the three-and-a-half weeks under new manager Nathan Jones and they can ease their relegation fears with a win at fellow strugglers Cheltenham.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.