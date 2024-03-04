Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 5: Back our 17-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 17-1 with CopyBet
There is Champions League action on Tuesday night as Bayern Munich host Lazio and PSG travelling to Real Sociedad. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 17-1 with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
PSG to beat Real Sociedad
Ipswich to beat Bristol City
Hull to beat Birmingham
Charlton to beat Cheltenham
Real Sociedad v PSG
PSG are on a 20-match unbeaten streak since a 2-1 loss at Milan in the Champions League group stage. Since that loss at San Siro they have played ten away matches, winning seven and conceding just four goals.
Ipswich v Bristol City
Kieran McKenna's side are playing with confidence and they have an in-form striker in in the shape of Bournemouth loanee Kieffer Moore, who has scored five goals in seven Championship appearances.
Hull v Birmingham
Hull's results have improved and their recent progress should continue against Birmingham, who have lost four of their last six games.
Cheltenham v Charlton
Charlton have shown improvement in the three-and-a-half weeks under new manager Nathan Jones and they can ease their relegation fears with a win at fellow strugglers Cheltenham.
Published on 4 March 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 17:16, 4 March 2024
