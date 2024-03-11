Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 12: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

We should see lots of high-quality football action on Tuesday as four teams battle it out for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals while there are also a plethora of key encounters at both ends of the table in League One and League Two.

There are plenty of intriguing matches and we have come up with a four-game acca to see you through a busy evening. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Fleetwood to beat Bristol Rovers

MK Dons to beat Grimsby

Swindon to beat Accrington

Arsenal to beat Porto

Fleetwood v Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood are showing some fight as they look to drag themselves away from the League One relegation zone. They are unbeaten in their last four games, so they could have too much for Bristol Rovers, who have lost nine of their last 15 matches.

Grimsby v MK Dons

MK Dons have their eyes firmly set on the League Two promotion places and can boost their top-three credentials by claiming their fourth win in five matches against Grimsby, who have won just once in 2024.

Swindon v Accrington

The Robins are showing signs of improvement under interim manager Gavin Gunning. They played well when losing 3-2 at League Two leaders Mansfield on Saturday and they could have too much for Accrington, who have suffered four successive defeats.

Arsenal v Porto

The Gunners were stung by a late goal that gave Porto a first-leg advantage in their Champions League knockout clash, but Mikel Arteta's side should turn the tables on the Portuguese outfit. Arsenal won all three of their group-stage home matches, scoring 12 goals without conceding, and confidence is sky high after a great run in the Premier League.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.