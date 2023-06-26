Football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 27: Go for Guatemala in 7-1 acca

The 2023 European Under-21 Championship continues with the final round of matches in Groups A and B, while the first round of Concacaf Gold Cup group games concludes with Canada taking on Guadeloupe and Guatemala facing Cuba.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has been through the card and selected a fourfold which pays 7-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Belgium U21 to beat Portugal U21
Spain U21 to beat Ukraine U21
Canada to beat Guadeloupe
Guatemala to beat Cuba
Belgium need a victory to be assured of a quarter-final berth at the European Under-21 Championship and should be too strong for Portugal, who are propping up Group A with one point from two matches.
Spain are assured of a place in the European Under-21 Championship last eight and they can clinch top spot in Group B by defeating Ukraine in Bucharest.
Canada are the last of the big guns to begin their Concacaf Gold Cup challenge and they should have no problems defeating Group D rivals Guadeloupe in Toronto.
Guatemala were 1-0 winners at home to Cuba during their failed World Cup qualifying campaign and they can defeat the same opposition in their Concacaf Gold Cup opener in Fort Lauderdale.
