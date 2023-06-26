Football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 27: Go for Guatemala in 7-1 acca

The 2023 European Under-21 Championship continues with the final round of matches in Groups A and B, while the first round of Concacaf Gold Cup group games concludes with Canada taking on Guadeloupe and Guatemala facing Cuba.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Belgium U21 to beat Portugal U21

Spain U21 to beat Ukraine U21

Canada to beat Guadeloupe

Guatemala to beat Cuba

Portugal U21 v Belgium U21

Belgium need a victory to be assured of a quarter-final berth at the European Under-21 Championship and should be too strong for Portugal, who are propping up Group A with one point from two matches.

Spain U21 v Ukraine U21

Spain are assured of a place in the European Under-21 Championship last eight and they can clinch top spot in Group B by defeating Ukraine in Bucharest.

Canada v Guadeloupe

Canada are the last of the big guns to begin their Concacaf Gold Cup challenge and they should have no problems defeating Group D rivals Guadeloupe in Toronto.

Guatemala v Cuba

Guatemala were 1-0 winners at home to Cuba during their failed World Cup qualifying campaign and they can defeat the same opposition in their Concacaf Gold Cup opener in Fort Lauderdale.

