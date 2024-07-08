Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 9: Back our 13-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

Tuesday's action includes the Euro 2024 semi-final between Spain and France and a Copa America final four clash pitching Argentina against Canada. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 13-1 with Betfair.



All bets must be placed by 7pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Decic Tuzi or draw double chance against TNS

KF Ballkani to beat UE Santa Coloma.

Draw in Spain v France

Argentina to beat Canada

TNS v Decic Tuzi

Welsh champions TNS have an ordinary record in Champions League qualifying and may struggle to get the better of Montenegrin champions Decic Tuzi, who will be eager to make an impression in their first match in the competition.

UE Santa Coloma v KF Ballkani

Kosovan champions KF Ballkani acquitted themselves well in last season's Europa Conference League and they can win their Champions League first qualifying round first-leg fixture away to Andorran hosts UE Santa Coloma, who have lost all of their 16 previous European matches.

Spain v France

France were happy to go the distance against Portugal on Friday and their cautious football increases the chances of extra-time being required in the Euro 2024 semi-final against Spain at the Allianz Arena.

Argentina v Canada

Argentina have looked the most convincing of the Copa America semi-finalists and they can get the better of Canada, who they defeated 2-0 in the competition's group phase.

