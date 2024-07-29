Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 30: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

The group stage of the men's football at the Olympics draws to a close on Tuesday, with a full set of fixtures to look forward to throughout the day, while there is also Champions League and Conference League qualifying to get stuck into. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 17-2 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Both teams to score in Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23

Petrocub to beat APOEL

Fenerbahce to beat Lugano

Slovan Bratislava to beat Celje

Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23

Group B in the men's football at the Olympics is finely poised, with all four teams locked on three points. The winner of Ukraine against Argentina, therefore, will secure a place in the quarter-finals, meaning goals could flow in Lyon. Both teams to score has been a winning bet in all four of the pair's combined games at the Olympics and that trend can continue.

Petrocub vs APOEL

There were positive signs for Petrocub in their 1-0 loss to APOEL last week, in particular given the fact they won the shot count 10-5, and they could prove too strong for their Cypriot opponents in the reverse fixture. The Moldovan side have won 12 competitive home games in a row and have scored 56 goals in that streak, suggesting they could have enough to swing this tie in their favour.

Fenerbahce vs Lugano

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have avoided defeat since April and with born-winner Jose Mourinho now at the helm, they look poised to continue that streak with another victory over Lugano, who they beat 4-3 in a thriller last week.

Slovan Bratislava vs Celje

Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava were reduced to ten men after just 30 minutes last week, but still held on to draw 1-1 in Slovenia. Given they have lost just five of their last 23 competitive home matches, they should have enough to gain a win in this second leg and bring Celje's Champions League journey to an end.

