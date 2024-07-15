Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 16: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

The Champions League first qualifying round continues with eight second-leg ties on Tuesday, including a contest between Irish champions Shamrock Rovers and Icelandic top-flight leaders Vikingur Reykjavik. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

FK Ballkani to beat UE Santa Coloma

Hamrun Spartans to beat Lincoln Red Imps

NK Celje to beat Flora Tallinn

Vikingur Reykjavik to beat Shamrock Rovers

FK Ballkani v UE Santa Coloma

Kosovan champions FK Ballkani came from behind to win 2-1 away to Andorran outfit UE Santa Coloma last Tuesday and they can stretch their advantage at Zahir Pajaziti Stadium in Podujevo.

Lincoln Red Imps v Hamrun Spartans

Maltese outfit Hamrun Spartans lost 1-0 at home to Lincoln Red Imps last Tuesday, but they can turn the tables on their Gibraltarian opponents, who have lost six of their last seven home games in European competitions.

NK Celje v Flora Tallinn

Slovenian champions NK Celje were 5-0 winners away to Estonian opponents Flora Tallinn last Wednesday and they can seal progression with another big win on home soil.

Shamrock Rovers v Vikingur Reykjavik

Vikingur were held to a 0-0 draw in Reykjavik last Tuesday but they can respond with a second-leg success away to Shamrock Rovers, who have gone 11 European matches without success.

