Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 11: Rovers can help land 10-1 acca

It is a long road to Wembley for June's Champions League final, but teams across Europe will be hoping to get their campaigns off to a winning start on Tuesday in the first qualifying round.

Just reaching the group stage would be a big achievement for most of the teams involved, and we have a four-team accumulator for the first night of action that could pay 10-1.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Maccabi Haifa to beat Hamrun

FK Partizani to beat BATE Borisov

Ludogorets to beat Ballkani

Shamrock Rovers to beat Briedablik

Hamrun v Maccai Haifa

Hamrun raced away with the Maltese title last year but they have been handed a tough opener against Maccabi Haifa, who beat Juventus 2-0 in the group stage last season, so expect the Israelis to post a victory.

FK Partizani v BATE Borisov

BATE Borisov have appeared in the Champions League group stage in previous seasons, but they have been underwhelming in 14 games of the ongoing Belarusian league and could come unstuck against FK Partizani, who finished like a train in Albania last term.

Ballkani v Ludogorets

Ludogorets beat Roma in the Europa League group stage last season and they should have too much for Kosovo's Ballkani, who face a step up in class after reaching the Europa Conference group stage last term.

Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik

Milan are the only team to have beaten Shamrock Rovers in the Irish side's last nine European home games and they can keep that record intact against Iceland's Breidablik.

