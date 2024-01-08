Football accumulator tips for Tuesday January 9: Chelsea should outclass cup hosts in 13-2 acca
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Hills
Chelsea travel to Middlesbrough for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday, when there are also matches from the EFL Trophy, National League and the Coppa Italia.
Racing Post football tipster James Milton has picked out four selections from Tuesday's action and the fourfold pays more than 13-2.
All bets must be placed by 7pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Derby to beat Bradford
Barnet to beat Dagenham
Chelsea to beat Middlesbrough
Fiorentina to beat Bologna
Derby v Bradford
Derby boss Paul Warne won the EFL Trophy with Rotherham in 2022 and the Rams have the attacking firepower to see off visitors Bradford, who lost 4-2 at home to Crawley in League Two on Saturday.
Barnet v Dagenham
Barnet's home form is powering their promotion charge in the National League and the Bees can rack up a tenth win in 14 games at the Hive when they host a leaky Dagenham side.
Middlesbrough v Chelsea
Middlesbrough had only one shot on target in Saturday's FA Cup defeat at home to Aston Villa and they could be outclassed by EFL Cup semi-final opponents Chelsea, who eased to a 4-0 cup win over Championship side Preston at the weekend.
Fiorentina v Bologna
A tight Coppa Italia clash looks likely in Florence but Fiorentina can make the most of home advantage against Bologna. La Viola have won their last four home matches in Serie A including a 2-1 victory against Bologna in November.
Published on 8 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:26, 8 January 2024
