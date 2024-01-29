Football accumulator tips for Tuesday January 30: Back our 20-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

There are some terrific midweek Premier League tussles on Tuesday night and entertainment looks assured in the top flight.

Morocco's clash with South Africa rounds off the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 stage and the Atlas Lions can roar in our 20-1 CopyBet acca.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has selected:

Sheffield United or draw double chance v Crystal Palace

Fulham to beat Everton

Over 3.5 goals in Luton v Brighton

Morocco to beat South Africa

Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 20-1 with CopyBet.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last ten league matches and that was at home to Brentford, who have lost their last four Premier League ties on the road, so they can take nothing for granted against the Blades.

Fulham v Everton

Six of Fulham's seven league wins this season have come on their own patch and their only road win came on the opening day against Everton, who are hovering above the relegation zone.

Luton v Brighton

Brighton won the reverse fixture 4-1 and were in dominant attacking form at the weekend, picking up a 5-2 win away at Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Morocco v South Africa

The final Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash should result in a routine victory for World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, who looked in fine fettle during the group stage.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.