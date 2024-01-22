Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, January 23: Back our 18-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

Chelsea take on Middlesbrough in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night, but the best punting value could be on offer in Leagues One and Two.

Derby can climb to the top of League One with victory at Reading and the Rams feature in our Tuesday night fourfold, which pays 18-1 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Matthew Ireland has picked:

Derby to beat Reading

Crewe to beat Morecambe

MK Dons to beat AFC Wimbledon

Sporting to beat Braga

Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 18-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

Reading v Derby

Derby are one of a number of sides in the mix for the League One title and the Rams, who have lost just once in the league since October 28, can climb to the summit of the third tier with victory at troubled Reading.

Morecambe v Crewe

Crewe are up to fourth in League Two after a four-game winning sequence and they can move into the automatic promotion places by defeating Morecambe.

MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons have taken 26 points from 13 games under Mike Williamson's stewardship and they can add another three points to their tally against rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Braga v Sporting

Portuguese powerhouses Sporting have won their last four matches by an aggregate scoreline of 17-3 and are a nice price to win their League Cup semi-final with Braga.

New customers can get £40 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £40 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.