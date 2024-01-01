Football accumulator tips for Tuesday January 2: Love Hearts in 9-1 acca

West Ham take on Brighton in what should be an entertaining Premier League clash on Tuesday night, while there's a full card of Scottish Premiership action.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Tuesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 9-1.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

West Ham to beat Brighton

Dundee to beat St Johnstone

Hearts to beat Livingston

Celtic to beat St Mirren

West Ham v Brighton

Brighton's squad is stretched by injuries and their defence, never secure at the best of times, is weakened by the suspension of captain Lewis Dunk, suggesting the Hammers should extend their winning run.

Dundee v St Johnstone

Dundee have scored 12 goals in their last seven matches, which is no bad return for a mid-table SPL side, and they should have the firepower to break down St Johnstone.

Livingston v Hearts

Livi have collected only two points from their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches, they were crushed 3-1 by fellow strugglers Motherwell last time out and David Martindale’s men have scored only two goals in their last 11 matches.

St Mirren v Celtic

Celtic will be buzzing after their Old Firm victory at the weekend and they are unlikely to let Rangers back in the title race by failing to beat St Mirren.

