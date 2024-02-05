Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 6: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

There is plenty of action on Tuesday, with three FA Cup replays, an Asian Cup semi-final, six matches in League One, one in League Two and two in the Scottish Premiership - including a trip to Ibrox for new Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock - as well as matches in the French, German and Spanish cups, where the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Real Sociedad are in action.

Our focus remains in the UK, and wins for Coventry and Peterborough headline our fourfold which can be backed at 12-1 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Coventry to beat Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough to beat Exeter

Burton to beat Cheltenham

Bristol Rovers to beat Fleetwood

Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 12-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry are unbeaten in their last nine matches while in stark contrast Sheffield Wednesday have lost ten of their last 12 away games, suggesting the hosts should win this with ease, just as they did when beating The Owls 2-0 in the last meeting between the sides.

Exeter v Peterborough

Peterborough are the highest-scoring team in League One while Exeter have found the net only 21 times in 30 games and Posh, who have won four of their last five away matches, can take charge at St James Park.

Burton v Cheltenham

Burton have beaten Blackpool, Shrewsbury and Charlton to nil at the Pirelli Stadium since Christmas and they should be too strong for poor travellers Cheltenham, who have lost ten of their 14 away games this term and they failed to score in seven of those defeats.

Bristol Rovers v Fleetwood

Fleetwood claimed a much-needed 3-0 win over Port Vale on Saturday but they remain in deep trouble in the League One relegation zone and Bristol Rovers, who have won their last two matches, should be too strong for the Cod Army.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.