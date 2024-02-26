Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 27: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet
There is a whole host of domestic action on Tuesday night with three FA Cup ties taking centre stage. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Newcastle to beat Blackburn
Walsall to beat Accrington
Colchester or draw double chance v Salford
Fleetwood draw no bet v Port Vale
Blackburn v Newcastle
The Magpies have come through two tricky FA Cup away ties, winning 3-0 at local rivals Sunderland and 2-0 at Fulham, and they should be too strong for Championship outfit Blackburn.
Walsall v Accrington
Walsall have won their last two matches without conceding a goal and they look in a far healthier state than Accrington, who were without 12 injured players and suspended Norwich loanee Brad Hills for Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Crawley.
Salford v Colchester
Struggling Colchester have become more resilient under the stewardship of Danny Cowley, losing only one of their last seven matches, and they can take at least a point against Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.
Port Vale v Fleetwood
Fleetwood impressed in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Exeter and can get the better of an out-of-sorts Port Vale, who have lost six of their last seven fixtures.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 26 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:11, 26 February 2024
- FA Cup Schedule, Where to Watch & Best Bets for This Week's 5th Round Matches + Grab a £30 Free Bet for Coventry v Maidstone
- England Women v Italy Women predictions, betting odds and tips
- Bournemouth v Leicester predictions, odds and betting tips
- Blackburn v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips
- Luton v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips
- FA Cup Schedule, Where to Watch & Best Bets for This Week's 5th Round Matches + Grab a £30 Free Bet for Coventry v Maidstone
- England Women v Italy Women predictions, betting odds and tips
- Bournemouth v Leicester predictions, odds and betting tips
- Blackburn v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips
- Luton v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips