Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 27: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is a whole host of domestic action on Tuesday night with three FA Cup ties taking centre stage.



Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Newcastle to beat Blackburn

Walsall to beat Accrington

Colchester or draw double chance v Salford

Fleetwood draw no bet v Port Vale

Blackburn v Newcastle

The Magpies have come through two tricky FA Cup away ties, winning 3-0 at local rivals Sunderland and 2-0 at Fulham, and they should be too strong for Championship outfit Blackburn.

Walsall v Accrington

Walsall have won their last two matches without conceding a goal and they look in a far healthier state than Accrington, who were without 12 injured players and suspended Norwich loanee Brad Hills for Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Crawley.

Salford v Colchester

Struggling Colchester have become more resilient under the stewardship of Danny Cowley, losing only one of their last seven matches, and they can take at least a point against Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

Port Vale v Fleetwood

Fleetwood impressed in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Exeter and can get the better of an out-of-sorts Port Vale, who have lost six of their last seven fixtures.

