Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 20: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is plenty of action for punters to get their teeth into on Tuesday with two Champions League clashes and a Premier League matchup between Manchester City and Brentford, not to mention EFL action. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Both teams to score in Manchester City v Brentford

Reading to beat Port Vale

Borussia Dortmund or draw double chance v PSV Eindhoven

Inter to beat Atletico Madrid

Manchester City v Brentford

Both teams have scored in nine of Brentford's last ten games in all competitions and they can find the scoresheet against a Manchester City side who they beat at home and away last season.

Reading v Port Vale

Reading have won four of their last five home games and should be too strong for a Port Vale outfit who are winless in their last seven games.

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund topped the group of death to reach this knockout clash with PSV Eindhoven and while the hosts have been impressive this season, BVB are unbeaten in their last nine matches and should be able to extend that tally.

Inter v Atletico Madrid

Inter are on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions and can pick up another home victory against Atletico Madrid, who have taken just two points from seven away games against top-half teams in La Liga.

