Football accumulator tips for Tuesday December 19: Blues key to 15-2 acca
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 15-2 with William Hill
The EFL Cup quarter-finals take centre stage on Tuesday, with the highlight being last year's finalists Newcastle's trip to Chelsea. There is also action from across Europe.
Football tipster Joe Casey has picked out a 15-2 accumulator from the night's games.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Dortmund to beat Mainz
Everton to beat Fulham
Middlesbrough to beat Port Vale
Chelsea to beat Newcastle
Dortmund v Mainz
Dortmund have lost just two of their last 23 home league games and they should be able to banish the memories of their final day collapse against Mainz last season by securing victory over these opponents in this one.
Everton v Fulham
Everton have won their last four games without conceding and the in-form Toffees may be too strong for Fulham, who have only won one of their last nine away games.
Port Vale v Middlesbrough
Port Vale have won just three of their last 11 matches and face a tough test as they host Middlesbrough, who have scored at least twice in 12 of their 15 away matches this season. Take the visitors for the victory.
Chelsea v Newcastle
Chelsea have won ten of their last 11 home matches against Newcastle and with the Magpies' struggles away from home this season and their substantial injury list, the hosts are fancied to get the win.
Published on 18 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 17:50, 18 December 2023
