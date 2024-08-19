Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 20: Back our 17-1 acca with BetMGM

Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 17-1 with BetMGM

The Champions League playoff round begins with three first-leg matches, including Dinamo Zagreb's clash with Qarabag and Lille's contest against Slavia Prague. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 17-1 with BetMGM.

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Port Vale to beat Salford City

Wycombe to beat AFC Wimbledon

Dinamo Zagreb to beat Qarabag

Lille to beat Slavia Prague

Salford City v Port Vale

Port Vale won 2-0 away to Salford in their opening League Two contest and they can defeat the same opposition in Northern Group B of the EFL Trophy.

AFC Wimbledon v Wycombe

Wycombe have lost both of their opening two League One matches but they should be too strong for League Two hosts AFC Wimbledon in their EFL Trophy fixture in Southern Group B.

Dinamo Zagreb v Qarabag

Dinamo Zagreb romped to the Croatian title last season and they can make home advantage count against Azerbaijani opponents Qarabag in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round.

Lille v Slavia Prague

Lille got the better of Fenerbahce in the Champions League third qualifying round and they can edge closer to the group stage by defeating Czech champions Slavia Prague at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in their playoff first leg.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

