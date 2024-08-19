- More
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 20: Back our 17-1 acca with BetMGM
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 17-1 with BetMGM
The Champions League playoff round begins with three first-leg matches, including Dinamo Zagreb's clash with Qarabag and Lille's contest against Slavia Prague. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 17-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 7pm on Tuesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Port Vale to beat Salford City
Wycombe to beat AFC Wimbledon
Dinamo Zagreb to beat Qarabag
Lille to beat Slavia Prague
Salford City v Port Vale
Port Vale won 2-0 away to Salford in their opening League Two contest and they can defeat the same opposition in Northern Group B of the EFL Trophy.
AFC Wimbledon v Wycombe
Wycombe have lost both of their opening two League One matches but they should be too strong for League Two hosts AFC Wimbledon in their EFL Trophy fixture in Southern Group B.
Dinamo Zagreb v Qarabag
Dinamo Zagreb romped to the Croatian title last season and they can make home advantage count against Azerbaijani opponents Qarabag in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round.
Lille v Slavia Prague
Lille got the better of Fenerbahce in the Champions League third qualifying round and they can edge closer to the group stage by defeating Czech champions Slavia Prague at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in their playoff first leg.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFootball tips
- EFL Trophy outright and match predictions, betting odds and tips
- Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips
- Football accumulator tips for Monday August 19: Back our 11-1 acca with BetMGM
- Leicester vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Bolton vs Wrexham prediction, betting tips and odds
