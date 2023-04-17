Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 18: Real can seal 10-1 acca

There's another busy night of action to come on Tuesday as Chelsea try to overturn a two-goal deficit in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie with Real Madrid, while the all-Italian last-eight clash between Napoli and Milan is finely poised.

It's also a bumper evening of EFL games with vital matches across all three divisions.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the European and EFL coupons and selected a fourfold which pays 10-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea

Stoke to beat Wigan

Sunderland to beat Huddersfield

Millwall to beat Birmingham

the fourfold pays 10-1

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Real Madrid are chasing a fourth win in five against English opposition on foreign shores having run riot at Liverpool in the last 16, putting five past the Reds at Anfield. They can seal the deal against Chelsea a side that's winless in six.

Stoke v Wigan

Wigan have won only four of their 21 away Championship matches this season and they look vulnerable once more against a Stoke side that have lost just two of their last eight second-tier games.

Sunderland v Huddersfield

Huddersfield will again have to ride their luck to get anything against Sunderland, who still hold slim playoff hopes after back-to-back wins over Cardiff and Birmingham.

Millwall v Birmingham

Millwall have a strong chance of claiming a top-six spot come the end of the regular season and they can back up their impressive 2-0 home victory over Preston with a win against Birmingham at the Den.

