Football accumulator tips for Thursday November 9: Lean on Liverpool in 5-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 5-1 with Hills
Liverpool's trip to Toulouse is one of the highlights of this week's Europa League schedule, while matchday four of the Europa Conference League includes Aston Villa's clash at home to AZ Alkmaar.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 5-1 with Hills.
All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
PAOK-PAOK double result against Aberdeen
Liverpool to beat Toulouse
Rangers to beat Sparta Prague
Aston Villa to beat AZ Alkmaar
Click to add Dan Childs's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 5-1
PAOK v Aberdeen
Aberdeen have struggled to get a foothold in Europa Conference League Group G and they could be brushed aside by sectional leaders PAOK, who defeated them 3-2 at Pittodrie a fortnight ago.
Toulouse v Liverpool
Liverpool have dominated Europa League Group E and can maintain their 100 per cent record by defeating third-place Toulouse in southern France.
Rangers v Sparta Prague
Rangers are improving under Philippe Clement and they can take a big stride toward Europa League advancement by defeating Czech champions Sparta Prague at Ibrox.
Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar
Aston Villa showed their quality with a 4-1 success away to AZ Alkmaar on Europa League matchday three and they can complete a quickfire double over the Dutch at Villa Park.
Published on 8 November 2023
Last updated 13:19, 8 November 2023
