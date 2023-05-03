Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 4: Italian duo spice up 9-1 fourfold

Chris Rivers's football fourfold pays out at over 9-1 with William Hill

Several issues could be decided on Thursday night with the Serie A title and Championship survival potentially up for grabs amongst an intriguing collection of fixtures. 

The race for Europe in the Premier League could also take a decisive twist when Brighton host Man Utd and the clash at the Amex Stadium features amongst Chris Rivers's Thursday fourfold as he seeks to back up last week's 6-1 winner.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Brighton to beat Manchester United

Napoli to beat Udinese

Bologna draw-no-bet v Empoli

Over 2.5 goals in Rayo Vallecano v Valladolid

Click to add Chris Rivers's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays over 9-1

Brighton v Man Utd

Manchester United denied Brighton a place in the FA Cup final last month, but the Seagulls can get their revenge when the two sides meet again. Brighton are fresh from a 6-0 win over Wolves and host a United team that's lost six of its seven away games at fellow top nine teams.

Udinese v Napoli

Napoli could be champions by the time they kick off in Udine, but whether they need a result or not, the Partenopei can collect all three points against one of their favourite opponents having won 13 of the last 14 meetings with Udinese.

Empoli v Bologna

Empoli's need for points may be greater as they battle relegation but the goal-shy hosts are worth opposing while keeping the draw on side with visitors Bologna enjoying a good season and having been unlucky not to have beaten Juventus at the weekend.

Rayo Vallecano v Valladolid

Rayo Vallecano are still in the mix for Europe, while Valladolid could do with a win to ease any fears of being dragged back into the relegation fight. As a result, both sides could take a positive approach to this fixture, which features two defences that shipped a combined nine goals in their games last weekend.

Chris RiversRacing Post Sport
Published on 3 May 2023Last updated 17:43, 3 May 2023
