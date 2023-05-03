Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 4: Italian duo spice up 9-1 fourfold
Chris Rivers's football fourfold pays out at over 9-1 with William Hill
Several issues could be decided on Thursday night with the Serie A title and Championship survival potentially up for grabs amongst an intriguing collection of fixtures.
The race for Europe in the Premier League could also take a decisive twist when Brighton host Man Utd and the clash at the Amex Stadium features amongst Chris Rivers's Thursday fourfold as he seeks to back up last week's 6-1 winner.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:
Brighton to beat Manchester United
Napoli to beat Udinese
Bologna draw-no-bet v Empoli
Over 2.5 goals in Rayo Vallecano v Valladolid
Brighton v Man Utd
Manchester United denied Brighton a place in the FA Cup final last month, but the Seagulls can get their revenge when the two sides meet again. Brighton are fresh from a 6-0 win over Wolves and host a United team that's lost six of its seven away games at fellow top nine teams.
Udinese v Napoli
Napoli could be champions by the time they kick off in Udine, but whether they need a result or not, the Partenopei can collect all three points against one of their favourite opponents having won 13 of the last 14 meetings with Udinese.
Empoli v Bologna
Empoli's need for points may be greater as they battle relegation but the goal-shy hosts are worth opposing while keeping the draw on side with visitors Bologna enjoying a good season and having been unlucky not to have beaten Juventus at the weekend.
Rayo Vallecano v Valladolid
Rayo Vallecano are still in the mix for Europe, while Valladolid could do with a win to ease any fears of being dragged back into the relegation fight. As a result, both sides could take a positive approach to this fixture, which features two defences that shipped a combined nine goals in their games last weekend.
