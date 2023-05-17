Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 18: Hammers can help nail 19-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 19-1 with bet365
There are two cracking semi-finals in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League on Thursday night and there's the added bonus of a huge game in the Premier League as European hopefuls Newcastle and Brighton square off at St James' Park.
Henry Hardwicke landed a huge 11-1 acca on Tuesday and the top football tipster returns with a fourfold which pays over 19-1.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Leverkusen to beat Roma
Sevilla to beat Juventus
West Ham to beat AZ Alkmaar
Over 2.5 goals in Newcastle v Brighton
Click to add Henry's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 19-1
Leverkusen v Roma
Roma eked out a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg against Leverkusen, in typical Jose Mourinho fashion, but the Company's Eleven bossed the ball in Rome and they now have home advantage in the return leg.
Sevilla v Juventus
Sevilla have lost only one of their last 11 matches, they have kept five clean sheets during that time and they, of course, have a fantastic record in the Europa League.
AZ Alkmaar v West Ham
West Ham will not settle for anything less than lifting the Europa Conference League trophy and they have the tools to cope with anything AZ can throw at them.
Newcastle v Brighton
There should be goals as neither team have anything to gain from a cautious approach and four of Newcastle's last five games have featured at least four goals.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport