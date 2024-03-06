Football accumulator tips for Thursday March 7: Back our 19-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is a busy evening of European action on Thursday as both the Europa League and the Europa Conference League have reached the last-16 stage with teams from across the continent looking to bag some continental glory.

And we have unearthed an acca to see punters through what is likely to be another intriguing evening of matches.



Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 19-2 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Ajax

Olympiakos to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv

Milan to beat Slavia Prague

Union Saint-Gilloise to beat Fenerbahce

Ajax v Aston Villa

Villa have already posted a 4-1 Europa Conference group-stage win at AZ Alkmaar, who are four points ahead of Ajax in the Dutch table, and Unai Emery's team can build on their run of victories over Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Luton in Amsterdam.

Olympiakos v Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Greek club are enjoying life under new manager Jose Luis Mendilibar and they should have enough to see off Robbie Keane's side and claim a seventh successive victory under the former Sevilla boss in their Conference League clash.

Milan v Slavia Prague

Milan have had it tough in Europe this season with a difficult Champions League group and a difficult battle against Rennes in the Europa playoffs, but their superior attacking quality should see them past Slavia, who have won just three of their last ten European away games.

Union Saint-Gilloise v Fenerbahce

Union Saint-Gilloise were unfortunate not to make it through to the Europa League knockout stage after a 2-1 win over Liverpool and they will be confident that they can see off Fenerbahce after winning their last five matches and taking an eight-point lead in the Pro League title race.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.