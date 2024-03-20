Football accumulator tips for Thursday March 21: Back our 15-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The race to reach Euro 2024 is building to a conclusion with 12 teams competing for the final three qualification slots. There are six playoff semi-finals taking place on Thursday, including Greece's clash at home to Kazakhstan and Wales's fixture with Finland. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 15-2 with CopyBet.



Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Georgia to beat Luxembourg

Ukraine to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina

Greece to beat Kazakhstan

Wales to beat Finland

Georgia v Luxembourg

Georgia have lost only one of their last 11 home fixtures and should be too strong for Luxembourg, who have kept only one clean sheet in their last six matches.

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Ukraine

Ukraine gave England and Italy a decent run for their money in Group C and are likely to have too much quality for out-of-form hosts Bosnia, who lost seven of their ten Group J matches.

Greece v Kazakhstan

Greece achieved a solid third place behind France and the Netherlands in Group B and they can make home advantage count against Kazakhstan, who have never qualified for a major tournament.

Wales v Finland

Wales advanced to the 2022 World Cup via the playoff route and they can edge a step closer to Euro 2024 by defeating Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

