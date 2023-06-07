Football accumulator tips for Thursday June 8: Italian youngsters can help land 9-1 acca

The semi-finals of the Under-20 World Cup are the highlight of Thursday night's card and there are also playoff fixtures in Italy and Spain.

Top football judge Henry Hardwicke has studied the midweek coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 9-1.

All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Uruguay U20 to beat Israel U20

Italy U20 to beat South Korea U20

Twente to beat Sparta Rotterdam

Cagliari to beat Bari

Uruguay U20 v Israel U20

Uruguay have kept clean sheets in four of their five matches and their solid defence could be key to a semi-final success over Israel.

Italy U20 v South Korea U20

The Italians have impressed in other high-profile matches at the tournament, defeating Brazil 3-2 in the group stage and Colombia 3-1 in the quarter-finals, and they are in with a good chance of landing the trophy for the first time.

Cagliari v Bari

Cagliari have been in red-hot form, winning 11 of their 19 matches in their own back yard, and they had the best defensive record outside the top two in the regular season.

Sparta Rotterdam v Twente

Twente can secure an advantage in the first leg of the Europa Conference League playoff with Sparta Rotterdam. The visitors finished five points clear of Sparta in the regular season and they can show they are the better side.

