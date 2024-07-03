Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 4: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

Euro 2024 takes a break until Friday, but there is plenty of action in the Irish Premier Division and MLS to fill the void. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Shelbourne to beat Drogheda

Bohemians draw no bet vs Galway

Colorado Rapids to beat Sporting Kansas City

Over 2.5 goals in LA Galaxy vs LAFC

Drogheda vs Shelbourne

Drogheda have been in freefall and Shelbourne remain firmly in control at the top of the table, with Mark Coyle's return and the signing of Harry Wood further boosts to their chances ahead of the trip to County Louth.

Galway vs Bohemians

Bohemians have won and kept a clean sheet on their last two visits to Terryland and they can only be improving under Alan Reynolds and Stephen O'Donnell.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC

The 19 previous Los Angeles derbies have produced 80 goals, at an average of 4.2 per game, and given each of the last eight meetings have gone over 2.5 goals while four of the previous six have smashed the 3.5 mark, action should be expected when the two clash again.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City

Struggling Sporting Kansas City have lost ten of their last 12 matches and they look to be heading for more trouble on their trip to face a strong Colorado Rapids, who have won three of their last four games.

