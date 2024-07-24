- More
Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 25: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Betfair
There's action all over Europe on Thursday night on a card packed with Europa and Conference League qualifying matches. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Thursday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Cercle Brugge to beat Kilmarnock
Panathinaikos to beat Botev Plovdiv
Valur to beat St Mirren
Trabzonspor to beat Ruzomberok
Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge
Kilmarnock were dumped out at the first hurdle by Connah's Quay Nomads on their last European adventure five years ago and a contest against Cercle Brugge looks a daunting task for Derek McInnes’s men.
Panathinaikos v Botev Plovdiv
Panathinaikos will be hoping they can reach the group stage of the competition just as they did last season and they should have few problems taking the initiative against Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv.
Valur v St Mirren
St Mirren play their first European game in 36 years but face a tough task against Icelandic side Valur Rejkjavik.
Ruzomberok v Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor enjoyed a good campaign when finishing third in the Turkish top flight last term and they can start the campaign with a win at Ruzomberok.
