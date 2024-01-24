Football accumulator tips for Thursday January 25: Back our 10-3 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

Bournemouth host Swansea on Thursday night in the first of the FA Cup fourth-round ties.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla clash in the Copa del Rey and Atleti make up one leg of our 10-3 acca with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Thursday.

Thursday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Bournemouth to beat Swansea

Atletico Madrid to beat Seville

Oman to beat Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia to beat Thailand

Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 10-3 with CopyBet.

Bournemouth v Swansea

Bournemouth will likely send out a strong side and that would make life difficult for Swansea, who are 16th in the Championship and still getting used to their recently installed manager, Luke Williams.

Atletico Madrid v Seville

Atleti are unbeaten at home this season, with 12 wins in 14 games, and they have a strong record against Sevilla – winning each of the last three meetings by an aggregate score of 9-1.

Kyrgyzstan v Oman

Kyrgyzstan have lost their opening two Asia Cup matches, have failed to score a single goal and they couldn't even manage a shot on target against Saudi Arabia last time out.

Saudi Arabia v Thailand

Saudi Arabia have a clear edge on Thailand, who were last seen hitting only three shots in their 0-0 draw with Oman.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.