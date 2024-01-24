Football accumulator tips for Thursday January 25: Back our 10-3 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 10-3 with CopyBet
Bournemouth host Swansea on Thursday night in the first of the FA Cup fourth-round ties.
In Spain, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla clash in the Copa del Rey and Atleti make up one leg of our 10-3 acca with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Thursday.
Thursday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Bournemouth to beat Swansea
Atletico Madrid to beat Seville
Oman to beat Kyrgyzstan
Saudi Arabia to beat Thailand
Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 10-3 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account?
Bournemouth v Swansea
Bournemouth will likely send out a strong side and that would make life difficult for Swansea, who are 16th in the Championship and still getting used to their recently installed manager, Luke Williams.
Atletico Madrid v Seville
Atleti are unbeaten at home this season, with 12 wins in 14 games, and they have a strong record against Sevilla – winning each of the last three meetings by an aggregate score of 9-1.
Kyrgyzstan v Oman
Kyrgyzstan have lost their opening two Asia Cup matches, have failed to score a single goal and they couldn't even manage a shot on target against Saudi Arabia last time out.
Saudi Arabia v Thailand
Saudi Arabia have a clear edge on Thailand, who were last seen hitting only three shots in their 0-0 draw with Oman.
Published on 24 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:34, 24 January 2024
- Thursday Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips
- Bournemouth v Swansea predictions, odds and betting tips: Cherries can pick off attack-minded Swans
- Fulham v Liverpool Betting Offer: Get £50 in Bet Builder Bets from Paddy Power for the EFL Carabao Cup
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 24: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet
- Fulham v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Cottagers can make it a close encounter
