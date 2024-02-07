Football accumulator tips for Thursday, February 8: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Attention turns to continental Europe on Thursday evening where a number of cup matches are taking place in France, the Netherlands and Portugal.
Racing Post football tipster Henry Hardwicke has analysed the coupon and picked out a fourfold accumulator which pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7pm on Thursday.
Thursday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Benfica to beat Vizela
Vitoria Guimaraes to beat Gil Vicente
Monaco to beat Rouen
Fortuna Sittard to beat Groningen
Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
Vizela v Benfica
Benfica have won ten of their last 11 matches with their only slip-up coming in a penalty shootout loss to Estoril in Portugal's other cup competition. The Eagles should be too strong for Vizela, who have lost their last four matches.
Vitoria Guimaraes v Gil Vicente
It's difficult to find a team with a worse away record than Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente, who head to Guimaraes having lost nine of their ten Primeira Liga away matches this season. A home win looks the likely outcome.
Rouen v Monaco
Monaco are 39 places ahead of Rouen in the French football pyramid and have lost just one of their last six matches. Expect the visitors to demonstrate their superiority.
Groningen v Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard are comfortably mid-table in the Eredivisie after taking 24 points from 20 matches. Expect them to outclass second-tier Groningen.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the Claim Free Bets to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 7 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 14:45, 7 February 2024
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 7: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Africa Cup of Nations semi-final predictions, betting odds and TV details
- Aston Villa v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips
- Plymouth v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips: Devon delight on the cards for Leeds
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 6: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 7: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Africa Cup of Nations semi-final predictions, betting odds and TV details
- Aston Villa v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips
- Plymouth v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips: Devon delight on the cards for Leeds
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 6: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet