Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 15: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 5-1 with CopyBet
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Both the Europa League and Europa Conference League return this week with the knockout stage getting underway on Thursday.
Milan, Ajax and Benfica are among the clubs involved and we have assembled a 5-1 accumulator for the occasion.
All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.
Thursday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:
Benfica to beat Toulouse
Milan to beat Rennes
Ajax to beat Bodo/Glimt
Real Betis to beat Dinamo Zagreb
Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 5-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
Benfica v Toulouse
Benfica crashed out of the Champions League group stage with four defeats in six games but they have won 11 of their last 13 games and can see off Toulouse.
Milan v Rennes
With eight wins, seven draws and six defeats from 21 games, Rennes have been wildly inconsistent in Ligue 1 this season and look worth taking on against Serie A giants Milan.
Ajax v Bodo/Glimt
Ajax dropped out of the Europa League group stage but have won three of their last five games and can win their Europa Conference League tussle with Bodo/Glimt.
Real Betis v Dinamo Zagreb
Despite progressing, Dinamo Zagreb lost three games in the group stage of the Europa Conference League and may fall short in the knockouts against Real Betis.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 14 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:20, 14 February 2024
- Europa Conference League predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
- Lazio v Bayern Munich bet builder tips for a 43-1 payout + get £50 in Champions League free bet builder bets
- Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad predictions, odds and betting tips
- Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 14: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Europa Conference League predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
- Lazio v Bayern Munich bet builder tips for a 43-1 payout + get £50 in Champions League free bet builder bets
- Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad predictions, odds and betting tips
- Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 14: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet