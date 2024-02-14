Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 15: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Both the Europa League and Europa Conference League return this week with the knockout stage getting underway on Thursday.

Milan, Ajax and Benfica are among the clubs involved and we have assembled a 5-1 accumulator for the occasion.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Thursday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Benfica to beat Toulouse

Milan to beat Rennes

Ajax to beat Bodo/Glimt

Real Betis to beat Dinamo Zagreb

Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 5-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

Benfica v Toulouse

Benfica crashed out of the Champions League group stage with four defeats in six games but they have won 11 of their last 13 games and can see off Toulouse.

Milan v Rennes

With eight wins, seven draws and six defeats from 21 games, Rennes have been wildly inconsistent in Ligue 1 this season and look worth taking on against Serie A giants Milan.

Ajax v Bodo/Glimt

Ajax dropped out of the Europa League group stage but have won three of their last five games and can win their Europa Conference League tussle with Bodo/Glimt.

Real Betis v Dinamo Zagreb

Despite progressing, Dinamo Zagreb lost three games in the group stage of the Europa Conference League and may fall short in the knockouts against Real Betis.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links.