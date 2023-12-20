Football accumulator tips for Thursday December 21: Los Blancos key to 10-1 acca
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with William Hill
The Premier League's Christmas bonanza begins with a tasty clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton on Thursday night. Elsewhere there is action from across Europe.
Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out an accumulator for the night's action, which pays out at 10-1.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Derby to beat Lincoln
Draw in Crystal Palace v Brighton
Real Madrid to beat Alaves
Under 2.5 goals in Mallorca v Osasuna
Click to add Thursday's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 10-1
Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365
New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.
Derby v Lincoln
Derby have won five of their last six League One matches and should be able to extend that run against a Lincoln side suffering a raft of injuries.
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Brighton have drawn five of their last ten league games and could be held in this derby clash against Crystal Palace, who picked up a stalemate against Manchester City last time out.
Alaves v Real Madrid
Real Madrid have won 13 of their 17 La Liga fixtures this term and look a solid bet to extend that sequence when they visit Alaves, who are the lowest scorers in the Spanish top flight.
Mallorca v Osasuna
There have been under 2.5 goals in 13 of Mallorca's last 16 La Liga home games and this looks likely to be a cagey affair once more.
Published on 20 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 16:20, 20 December 2023
- Crystal Palace v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips: Spoils could be shared in derby tussle
- Liverpool v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Reds could be resisted by robust Irons
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday December 20
- Chelsea v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: Depleted Magpies set for capital punishment
- Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City predictions, betting odds and tips: City can ease to low-scoring success
