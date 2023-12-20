Football accumulator tips for Thursday December 21: Los Blancos key to 10-1 acca

The Premier League's Christmas bonanza begins with a tasty clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton on Thursday night. Elsewhere there is action from across Europe.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out an accumulator for the night's action, which pays out at 10-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Derby to beat Lincoln

Draw in Crystal Palace v Brighton

Real Madrid to beat Alaves

Under 2.5 goals in Mallorca v Osasuna

Derby v Lincoln

Derby have won five of their last six League One matches and should be able to extend that run against a Lincoln side suffering a raft of injuries.

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Brighton have drawn five of their last ten league games and could be held in this derby clash against Crystal Palace, who picked up a stalemate against Manchester City last time out.

Alaves v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have won 13 of their 17 La Liga fixtures this term and look a solid bet to extend that sequence when they visit Alaves, who are the lowest scorers in the Spanish top flight.

Mallorca v Osasuna

There have been under 2.5 goals in 13 of Mallorca's last 16 La Liga home games and this looks likely to be a cagey affair once more.

