Football accumulator tips for Thursday December 14: Fiorentina headline 6-1 acca

There is a full 32-match European coupon on Thursday evening as both the Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages come to their conclusion, with plenty of sides still vying to book their place in the knockout round, including Rangers.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Qarabag to beat Hacken

Slavia Prague to beat Servette

Club Brugge to beat Bodo/Glimt

Fiorentina to beat Ferencvaros

Qarabag v Hacken

Hacken have been utterly dreadful in Europe this season, losing all five of their games so far and conceding 15 goals in the process, with that unlikely to change against Qarabag who are unbeaten in five games across all competitions and require a win to hold on to second place in the section.

Slavia Prague v Servette

Slavia Prague require a win to ensure top spot in Europa League Group G and should ease past Swiss side Servette who, with their place in third already confirmed, will be more focused on the four-team title race they are embroiled in domestically.

Club Brugge v Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt arrive in Belgium knowing a win by two or more goals would see them top them top Europa League Conference Group D, but they will have to settle for second place as they head to Brugge who are unbeaten in their last 14 home matches and beat the Norwegian side 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Ferencvaros v Fiorentina

Fiorentina, Europa Conference League finalists last season, will be looking to top their section and earn a bye into the round of 16 as they look to right their wrongs from last year, and they should do so against a side they outshot 27 to 12 in the 2-2 reverse fixture, with their 1-1 draw away at a strong Roma a good warm-up for this clash.

