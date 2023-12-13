Football accumulator tips for Thursday December 14: Fiorentina headline 6-1 acca
Jamie Griffith's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with bet365
There is a full 32-match European coupon on Thursday evening as both the Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages come to their conclusion, with plenty of sides still vying to book their place in the knockout round, including Rangers.
Ace football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the European coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 6-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Qarabag to beat Hacken
Slavia Prague to beat Servette
Club Brugge to beat Bodo/Glimt
Fiorentina to beat Ferencvaros
Click to add Jamie Griffith's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 6-1
Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365
New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.
Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.
Qarabag v Hacken
Hacken have been utterly dreadful in Europe this season, losing all five of their games so far and conceding 15 goals in the process, with that unlikely to change against Qarabag who are unbeaten in five games across all competitions and require a win to hold on to second place in the section.
Slavia Prague v Servette
Slavia Prague require a win to ensure top spot in Europa League Group G and should ease past Swiss side Servette who, with their place in third already confirmed, will be more focused on the four-team title race they are embroiled in domestically.
Club Brugge v Bodo/Glimt
Bodo/Glimt arrive in Belgium knowing a win by two or more goals would see them top them top Europa League Conference Group D, but they will have to settle for second place as they head to Brugge who are unbeaten in their last 14 home matches and beat the Norwegian side 1-0 in the reverse fixture.
Ferencvaros v Fiorentina
Fiorentina, Europa Conference League finalists last season, will be looking to top their section and earn a bye into the round of 16 as they look to right their wrongs from last year, and they should do so against a side they outshot 27 to 12 in the 2-2 reverse fixture, with their 1-1 draw away at a strong Roma a good warm-up for this clash.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 13 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 17:28, 13 December 2023
- Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women predictions, betting odds and tips
- Brighton v Marseille predictions, betting odds and tips
- Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions, betting odds and tips: AZ look ready to win in Warsaw
- Betis v Rangers predictions, betting odds and tips: Gers can get the job done
- Newcastle v AC Milan betting offer: bag 30-1 odds for a goal to be score in Wednesday's Champions League match with Betfair
- Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women predictions, betting odds and tips
- Brighton v Marseille predictions, betting odds and tips
- Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions, betting odds and tips: AZ look ready to win in Warsaw
- Betis v Rangers predictions, betting odds and tips: Gers can get the job done
- Newcastle v AC Milan betting offer: bag 30-1 odds for a goal to be score in Wednesday's Champions League match with Betfair