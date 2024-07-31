- More
Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 1: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with Betfair
There is plenty of European action on Thursday, with the second legs of Europa League and Conference League qualifiers taking place across Europe. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 7pm on Thursday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Ajax to beat Vojvodina
Both teams to score in Cercle Brugge v Kilmarnock
St Mirren to beat Valur
FC Zurich to beat Shelbourne
Vojvodina vs Ajax
Ajax had ten shots on target in a 1-0 win over Vojvodina in the first leg and should be able to secure progress with another success in this return match in Serbia.
Cercle Brugge vs Kilmarnock
Both Cercle Brugge and Kilmarnock had good chances in their 1-1 first leg draw and the pair can each get on the scoresheet again in this second clash.
St Mirren vs Valur
Valur have lost eight of their last nine European away games and look set to endure another tough night on the road against a St Mirren side who should have won the reverse fixture which finished goalless.
Shelbourne vs FC Zurich
Zurich were 3-0 winners of the first leg between these two teams and the side who reached the Europa League group stages two seasons ago are fancied to make their class tell again.
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood
