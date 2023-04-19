Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 20: English duo power 8-1 acca
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365
Spots in the semi-finals of both the Europa League and Europa Conference League are up for grabs on Thursday as the second legs of the quarter-final stage take place.
Manchester United and West Ham are among the teams in action in Europe and football tipster Joe Casey has been through the card to put together a fourfold which pays at over 8-1.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Nice to beat Basel
West Ham to beat Gent
Manchester United to beat Sevilla
Over 2.5 goals in Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen
Nice v Basel
Basel have won just one of their last eight matches, including a 2-2 draw with Nice in the first leg of this tie. The French side let the lead slip in Switzerland but shouldn't make the same mistake on home soil.
West Ham v Gent
West Ham have lost only one of their last eight matches and should have too much for Gent. The Hammers have won ten of their 11 Europa Conference League games this season and are fancied to punch their ticket for the semi-final inside 90 minutes.
Sevilla v Manchester United
Sevilla were fortunate to draw 2-2 against Manchester United last week and they look likely to be beaten in this second leg by a Red Devils side that have won six of their last nine games.
Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen
Over 2.5 goals has landed in nine of Union Saint-Gilloise's last 11 matches and the same is fancied when they host Bayer Leverkusen, who have plenty of attacking talent themselves.
