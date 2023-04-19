Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 20: English duo power 8-1 acca

Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Spots in the semi-finals of both the Europa League and Europa Conference League are up for grabs on Thursday as the second legs of the quarter-final stage take place. 

Manchester United and West Ham are among the teams in action in Europe and football tipster Joe Casey has been through the card to put together a fourfold which pays at over 8-1.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Nice to beat Basel

West Ham to beat Gent

Manchester United to beat Sevilla

Over 2.5 goals in Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen

Nice v Basel

Basel have won just one of their last eight matches, including a 2-2 draw with Nice in the first leg of this tie. The French side let the lead slip in Switzerland but shouldn't make the same mistake on home soil.

West Ham v Gent

West Ham have lost only one of their last eight matches and should have too much for Gent. The Hammers have won ten of their 11 Europa Conference League games this season and are fancied to punch their ticket for the semi-final inside 90 minutes.

Sevilla v Manchester United

Sevilla were fortunate to draw 2-2 against Manchester United last week and they look likely to be beaten in this second leg by a Red Devils side that have won six of their last nine games.

Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen

Over 2.5 goals has landed in nine of Union Saint-Gilloise's last 11 matches and the same is fancied when they host Bayer Leverkusen, who have plenty of attacking talent themselves.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 19 April 2023Last updated 17:15, 19 April 2023
