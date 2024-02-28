Football accumulator tips for Thursday 29 February: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It is a low-key Thursday for domestic football followers but there are semi-final cup clashes in Belgium, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands as well as quarter-final matches from France, Switzerland and Turkey. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Antwerp to beat Oostende

Rennes -1 goal on handicap v Le Puy

Athletic Bilbao to beat Atletico Madrid

Both teams to score in Sporting v Benfica

Antwerp v Oostende

These two drew 1-1 in the first leg of Belgian Cup semi-final but Antwerp should right those wrongs at home, where they have lost only one of their last ten. Oostende were relegated from the Belgian top flight last season, losing 3-0 on their trip to the Bosuilstadion.

Le Puy v Rennes

Rennes claimed a point in a 1-1 draw away at Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain on Sunday and they should relish the easier challenge against Coupe De France quarter-final opponents Le Puy. Rennes, on a roll with only one defeat in 13, should be at least two too good for a side three divisions below them.

Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao need only a draw to seal their spot in the Copa del Rey final after a 1-0 win in Madrid, but they can win the second leg too. The Basque side have won their last seven home games in La Liga and that includes a convincing 2-0 victory over Atletico in December.

Sporting v Benfica

These Lisbon rivals are the big two in the Primeira Liga title race and the opening leg of their Taca De Portugal semi-final should be an entertaining heat. Both teams have scored in six of the last seven meetings between the pair and this latest clash can follow suit.

