Football accumulator tips for Sunday September 10: Finland can kickstart 8-1 acca

The Euro 2024 qualifiers continue on Sunday, with Northern Ireland and Ireland both in action as they bid to keep their slim hopes of qualification next summer alive.
Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the coupon and picked out an 8-1 acca to embrace the action.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Sunday.
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
FInland or draw double chance v Denmark
Poland to beat Albania
Netherlands to beat Ireland
Serbia to beat Lithuania
Choose from an impressive selection of betting offers from our recommended bookmakers. Secure your free bets today.
Paddy Power: Enjoy £20 in cash back
Sky Bet: Claim £30 in free bets
Ladbrokes: Grab £20 in free bets
Coral: Get £20 in free bets
Bet365: Unlock £30 in free bets
William Hill: Claim £30 in free bets
Betfair: Enjoy £20 in free bets
Fafabet: Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet up to £50
BetGoodwin: Receive 50% of your first day losses back up to £25
Read the full terms and conditions for each offer below.
After losing 3-1 to Denmark in their opening match of qualifying, Finland have reeled off four straight wins to move top of the pile in Group H and they could gain at least a point in Sunday's reverse fixture with the Danes in Helsinki.
Poland beat Albania on home soil March and they look likely to double up on their travels. The Poles arrive on the back of a confidence boosting 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands in midweek.
Ireland have lost three of their four qualifiers and they may fall to another against the Netherlands, whose extra class in forward areas should tell.
Lithuania are winless in their last nine internationals and they look vulnerable against a Serbia side that are aiming for top spot in Group G.
Unlock up to £20 in cash back when you bet on accumulators this week with Paddy Power.
New customer offer. Place your first bet at odds of min 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in cash. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using debit cards will qualify for this promotion (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.
Make the most of your betting experience with Ladbrokes' exclusive offer – stake £5 and receive £20 in free bets.
18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Secure a £20 free bet when you place a £5 wager on a football accumulator this week with Coral.
18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Get in on the action this week with bet365's enticing offer – claim a £30 free bet bonus by staking £10 on a football acca.
Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Don't miss out on William Hill's incredible offer – bet £10 on a football acca this week and receive £30 in free bets.
Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.
Place a bet of £5 or more with Betfair this week and receive £20 in free bets.
New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Calling all Sky Bet newcomers. Bet on football accumulators and enjoy £30 in free bets.
New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.
Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with Fafabet.
New 18+ new Customers only. Deposit and bet on any sports with minimum odds of 2.0. Get 50% back of your first day's losses as a free bet up to £50+£20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply.
Receive 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with BetGoodwin.
Deposit and have a minimum of three bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on the first day. 50% of first day losses refunded as a free bet. Max free bet £25. New accounts only.
Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.