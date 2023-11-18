Football accumulator tips for Sunday November 19: Scotland should make home advantage count in 8-1 acca
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with Hills
Sunday's football action includes the final round of fixtures in Groups A, F, G and J of the Euro 2024 qualifying competition and Scotland are aiming to finish their campaign in style at home to Norway.
Racing Post football tipster James Milton is backing the Scots to claim a sixth win in eight Group A games and he has picked out three other qualifying bets in a fourfold which pays 8-1.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.
Sunday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Both teams to score in Hungary v Montenegro
Slovakia draw no bet v Bosnia
Luxembourg to beat Liechtenstein
Scotland to beat Norway
Click to add James Milton's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 8-1
Hungary v Montenegro
Hungary have sealed their place at the European Championship finals despite drawing 2-2 with Lithuania and Bulgaria in their last two matches. Both teams have scored in the Magyars' last five internationals and that trend should continue when they host Montenegro.
Bosnia v Slovakia
Slovakia's only defeats in Group J have been one-goal losses to a rampant Portugal side. They are a tempting draw-no-bet selection at Bosnia, who have lost against the Portuguese and Luxembourg in their last two qualifiers, conceding nine goals.
Liechtenstein v Luxembourg
Luxembourg continued their impressive form with a 4-1 home win over Bosnia on Thursday. They look reliable favourites to take three points against Liechtenstein, who have lost their last 14 home matches, scoring only one goal.
Scotland v Norway
Scotland are already guaranteed a place at Euro 2024 but they should not let their standards slip at Hampden Park. Steve Clarke's side have won their last six competitive matches at home while visitors Norway are missing injured stars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.
Published on 18 November 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 16:34, 18 November 2023
- Scotland v Norway Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds & tips
- Football accumulator tips for Saturday November 18: Back Blackpool in 15-2 acca
- Notts County v Bradford predictions, betting odds and tips: Battling Bantams can avoid defeat
- Armenia v Wales Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds & tips: Welsh can extend winning run
- Netherlands v Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips
