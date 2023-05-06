Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 7: Red Devils spearhead 6-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with bet365
Newcastle host title-chasing Arsenal, while relegation-threaten West Ham face the challenge of Manchester United in the Premier League's two Sunday offerings. There are also a host of fixtures in Europe and it's the final day of the League One regular season.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Sunday's card and selected a fourfold which pays over over 6-1.
All bets must be placed by 2.15pm on Sunday.
Sunday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Newcastle draw no bet v Arsenal
Man Utd to beat West Ham
Celtic to beat Hearts
Lyon to beat Montpellier
Newcastle v Arsenal
Arsenal have continued to score goals but standards have slipped in defence and it seems the loss of William Saliba, sidelined since mid-March with a back injury, is taking a toll. Newcastle's in-form frontline should take advantage of the Gunners' soft centre as they chase a fourth straight win.
West Ham v Man Utd
West Ham have taken just three points from 11 matches against the Premier League's big six. Newcastle and Brighton, the teams intent on breaking up the big six, have thumped them 5-1 and 4-0 since the turn of the year and Man Utd can deal them another defeat.
Hearts v Celtic
Celtic have won 22 of their last 24 matches and they can extend that impressive record with a victory at Heats. The Jambos were 6-1 winners over Ross County last time out, but they still have plenty to prove.
Lyon v Montpellier
It could be too little too late for Lyon in terms of making the European places in Ligue 1 but they were much improved throughout April, winning four of their five matches and Les Gones can continue their progress under the steady guidance of Laurent Blanc.
