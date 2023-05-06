Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 7: Red Devils spearhead 6-1 acca

Newcastle host title-chasing Arsenal, while relegation-threaten West Ham face the challenge of Manchester United in the Premier League's two Sunday offerings. There are also a host of fixtures in Europe and it's the final day of the League One regular season.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Sunday's card and selected a fourfold which pays over over 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 2.15pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Newcastle draw no bet v Arsenal

Man Utd to beat West Ham

Celtic to beat Hearts

Lyon to beat Montpellier

Click to add to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 6-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Newcastle v Arsenal

Arsenal have continued to score goals but standards have slipped in defence and it seems the loss of William Saliba, sidelined since mid-March with a back injury, is taking a toll. Newcastle's in-form frontline should take advantage of the Gunners' soft centre as they chase a fourth straight win.

West Ham v Man Utd

West Ham have taken just three points from 11 matches against the Premier League's big six. Newcastle and Brighton, the teams intent on breaking up the big six, have thumped them 5-1 and 4-0 since the turn of the year and Man Utd can deal them another defeat.

Hearts v Celtic

Celtic have won 22 of their last 24 matches and they can extend that impressive record with a victory at Heats. The Jambos were 6-1 winners over Ross County last time out, but they still have plenty to prove.

Lyon v Montpellier

It could be too little too late for Lyon in terms of making the European places in Ligue 1 but they were much improved throughout April, winning four of their five matches and Les Gones can continue their progress under the steady guidance of Laurent Blanc.

Follow us on Twitter