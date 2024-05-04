Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 5: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

There is plenty to look forward to on an action-packed Sunday, which is headlined by three Premier League matches including a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham as well as Liverpool against Tottenham from Anfield. There is also a host of games from across the continent and we have picked out a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 5-1 with Betfred.



Not got a Betfred account? New customers can click here to get £50 in bonuses when they place a £10 bet with Betfred.

All bets must be placed by 1pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Rangers to beat Kilmarnock

Chelsea to beat West Ham

Union Berlin to beat Bochum

Sevilla to beat Granada

Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Rangers are a class above Kilmarnock on their best form and, while recent performances haven't been convincing, they need to keep winning in order to pile the pressure on Celtic. Killie were beaten 3-1 at Ibrox in January and they have won only one of their last six Scottish Premiership away games.

Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea beat an out-of-sorts Tottenham 2-0 on Thursday, which means they have won eight of their last ten Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, and they should have the beating of West Ham. The Hammers have lost nine of their last 13 away games and may be out of their depth.

Union Berlin vs Bochum

Union Berlin and Bochum are level on 30 points in the Bundesliga with both hovering above the drop zone, but the hosts can claim a vital victory. For all their struggles, Union have won five of their last nine league home games while Bochum are the worst travellers in the German top flight, having lost ten of 15 away matches.

Sevilla vs Granada

Sevilla have erased their La Liga relegation concerns by racking up ten points from their last four games and their purple patch can continue with a victory over second-bottom Granada at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The resurgence of Sevilla is bad news for Granada, who are ten points adrift of safety.

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Racing Post football acca

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in free bets and up to £50 in total bonuses when you bet on football.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code ' WELCOME50 '

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.