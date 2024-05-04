Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 5: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred
Aaron Ashley's football fourfold pays out at 5-1 with Betfred
There is plenty to look forward to on an action-packed Sunday, which is headlined by three Premier League matches including a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham as well as Liverpool against Tottenham from Anfield. There is also a host of games from across the continent and we have picked out a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 5-1 with Betfred.
All bets must be placed by 1pm on Sunday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday
Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:
Rangers to beat Kilmarnock
Chelsea to beat West Ham
Union Berlin to beat Bochum
Sevilla to beat Granada
Rangers vs Kilmarnock
Rangers are a class above Kilmarnock on their best form and, while recent performances haven't been convincing, they need to keep winning in order to pile the pressure on Celtic. Killie were beaten 3-1 at Ibrox in January and they have won only one of their last six Scottish Premiership away games.
Chelsea vs West Ham
Chelsea beat an out-of-sorts Tottenham 2-0 on Thursday, which means they have won eight of their last ten Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, and they should have the beating of West Ham. The Hammers have lost nine of their last 13 away games and may be out of their depth.
Union Berlin vs Bochum
Union Berlin and Bochum are level on 30 points in the Bundesliga with both hovering above the drop zone, but the hosts can claim a vital victory. For all their struggles, Union have won five of their last nine league home games while Bochum are the worst travellers in the German top flight, having lost ten of 15 away matches.
Sevilla vs Granada
Sevilla have erased their La Liga relegation concerns by racking up ten points from their last four games and their purple patch can continue with a victory over second-bottom Granada at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The resurgence of Sevilla is bad news for Granada, who are ten points adrift of safety.
Published on 4 May 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:50, 4 May 2024
