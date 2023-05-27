Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 28: Gunners to end on a high in 5-1 acca

All eyes will be on the bottom of the table as the 2022-23 Premier League season draws to a close on Sunday as Everton, Leeds and Leicester fight for survival.

Champions Manchester City are likely to ring the changes at Brentford with their treble dream in mind while it is already confirmed that Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle will join them in the top four.

There is also the small matter of the League Two playoff final at Wembley where Carlisle go up against Stockport, but Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has focused on the final day of the Premier League season in his 5-1 acca.

All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Arsenal to beat Wolves

Aston Villa to beat Brighton

Both teams to score in Leeds v Tottenham

Both teams to score in Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Arsenal v Wolves

Arsenal's season may have petered out but it has still be an excellent campaign for the Gunners, who can go out on a high with a home win over Wolves. Mikel Arteta's side have won 13 of their 18 league games at the Emirates this term while Wolves have taken only one point from their last six games on the road.

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brighton are guaranteed of a top-six finish for the first time in the club's history but seventh-placed Aston Villa know they can book their own continental ticket with victory over the Seagulls. Unai Emery's troops have picked up 11 of their 17 league wins at Villa Park and home advantage ought to prove decisive.

Leeds v Tottenham

Both side should be motivated to go for victory with Leeds needing to win to have any chance of survival and Spurs hoping to capitalise if seventh-placed Aston Villa slip up at home to Brighton. That should contribute to a lively affair and both teams have scored in Leeds's last 12 Premier League games.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace have taken ten points from their last four league games at Selhurst Park and have been involved in some thrillers of late, beating West Ham 4-3 at home and sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Fulham last time out.

More entertainment should be on the cards against Forest, who have seen the net bulge at both ends in ten of their last 13 league contests.

Follow us on Twitter