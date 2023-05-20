Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 21: Leverkusen can help land 6-1 fourfould

The noisy neighbours at the Etihad Stadium are liable to be having another title party on Sunday when Manchester City host Chelsea in the pick of Sunday's three Premier League offerings.

There's plenty to be decided elsewhere in Europe with Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title aspirations set to be tested by Augsburg, while Italian champions Napoli host Champions League finalists Inter in Serie A.

Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has been through Sunday's schedule to pick out a four-timer that returns at over 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Man City to win & over 2.5 goals v Chelsea

Under 2.5 goals in Napoli v Inter

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Borussia Monchengladbach

Udinese or draw double chance v Lazio

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Manchester City v Chelsea

Manchester City have won their last 11 Premier League games and should see off a sorry Chelsea side who have failed to win their last 14 games against teams higher in the table. Fiftenn of City's 16 home wins this season have featured over 2.5 goals so it's worth pairing that with a City success.

Napoli v Inter

Seven of the last eight meetings between these sides have gone under 2.5 goals and Inter have conceded only three times in their last eight matches. This has the potential to be another low-scoring encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayer Leverkusen have a prime opportunity to bounce back from Thursday's disappointing Europa League exit when they face a Gladbach side who have won only once away from home all season.

Udinese v Lazio

Udinese are unbeaten in their last eight home Serie A games and can hold off Lazio, who have lost their last two away games, part of a five-game dip for the top-four hopefuls.

Follow us on Twitter