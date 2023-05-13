Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 14: Barcelona to anchor 12-1 acca

Two crucial games in the Premier League are the highlight of the domestic fixtures on Sunday, with Manchester City's visit to Everton having ramifications at both ends of the table. Elsewhere, there is more playoff drama and the usual serving of action from across Europe.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has surveyed the card and picked out a 12-1 fourtimer for the day's play.

All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Both teams to score in Arsenal v Brighton

RB Leipzig to win and both teams to score v Werder Bremen

Bradford to beat Carlisle

Barcelona to beat Espanyol

Arsenal v Brighton

Nine of Arsenal's last 11 Premier League home games have ended with both sides scoring and the same is fancied when they host free-flowing Brighton.

RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen's last six defeats have seen them find the scoresheet in the process, so take them to do so again when they visit RB Leipzig.

Bradford v Carlisle

Bradford have won three of their last five home matches against Carlisle and can extend that record against the visitors, who have struggled to find the net recently.

Espanyol v Barcelona

Barcelona have won three of their last four matches to nil and can win the title in this game. Xavi's men should be able to comfortably see off Espanyol, who are in the relegation zone.

