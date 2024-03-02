Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 3: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The Manchester derby is the highlight of Sunday's domestic action but there are top clashes across Europe to close out the weekend. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet.



Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Bologna or draw double chance v Atalanta

Lyon to beat Lens

Under 3.5 goals in Napoli v Juventus

Athletic Bilbao or draw double chance v Barcelona

Atalanta v Bologna

Only the top two in Serie A have lost fewer games than Bologna's four and they have won five games on the spin, so take them to at least avoid defeat in this clash.

Lyon v Lens

Lyon have been flying high after a poor start to the season, winning four on the spin, and they can get the better of a Lens side who are winless in their last four.

Napoli v Juventus

Nine of the last ten head-to-heads between these two teams have gone under 3.5 goals and a repeat looks likely in what may be a cagey affair.

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao have won ten of their 13 home games in La Liga this term and they will be riding high after reaching the Copa del Rey final with a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek. Side with them to take at least a point in the double chance market.

