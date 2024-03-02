Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 3: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet
The Manchester derby is the highlight of Sunday's domestic action but there are top clashes across Europe to close out the weekend. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Sunday.
Sunday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Bologna or draw double chance v Atalanta
Lyon to beat Lens
Under 3.5 goals in Napoli v Juventus
Athletic Bilbao or draw double chance v Barcelona
Atalanta v Bologna
Only the top two in Serie A have lost fewer games than Bologna's four and they have won five games on the spin, so take them to at least avoid defeat in this clash.
Lyon v Lens
Lyon have been flying high after a poor start to the season, winning four on the spin, and they can get the better of a Lens side who are winless in their last four.
Napoli v Juventus
Nine of the last ten head-to-heads between these two teams have gone under 3.5 goals and a repeat looks likely in what may be a cagey affair.
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao have won ten of their 13 home games in La Liga this term and they will be riding high after reaching the Copa del Rey final with a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek. Side with them to take at least a point in the double chance market.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 2 March 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:44, 2 March 2024
- Burnley v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips
- Manchester City v Manchester Utd predictions, odds and betting tips
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 2: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Huddersfield v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips
- Betfair's Cheltenham Free Bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- Jake Paul's MVP Boxing Betting Offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds on Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke and Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland
- Grab £20 in Free Bets for the start of the Formula 1 Season kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix
- Saturday Racing Free Bets: Bag £40 in free bets ahead of Cheltenham with BetMGM
- Burnley v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips
- Manchester City v Manchester Utd predictions, odds and betting tips
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 2: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Huddersfield v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips
- Betfair's Cheltenham Free Bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- Jake Paul's MVP Boxing Betting Offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds on Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke and Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland
- Grab £20 in Free Bets for the start of the Formula 1 Season kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix
- Saturday Racing Free Bets: Bag £40 in free bets ahead of Cheltenham with BetMGM