Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 26: Big guns can help land 13-1 acca

There are more Euro 2024 qualification matches for punters to enjoy on Sunday as Portugal and Denmark look to gain away victories after opening home successes while Italy will know nothing but a victory in Malta will do after they lost their Group C curtain-raiser against England, who host Ukraine at Wembley.

There is plenty going on and tipster Ian Wilkerson has come up with a 13-1 four-match acca which will hopefully ensure a profitable Sunday.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Bosnia to beat Slovakia

Italy to beat Malta to nil

Portugal to beat Luxembourg to nil

Both teams to score in Northern Ireland v Finland

Slovakia v Bosnia

Bosnia posted a fine 3-0 win over Iceland on Thursday and should be confident of beating Slovakia, who have failed to win any of their last six matches, especially as the visitors have scored at least once in 13 of their last 14 away games.

Malta v Italy

Italy have to go on the front foot in this one after suffering a 2-1 loss to England in Naples and it is difficult to see Malta putting up much resistance, especially as they haven't scored in any of their last four games against the Azzurri.

Luxembourg v Portugal

Luxembourg are not the soft touch they once were but they should have their work cut out against a star-studded Portugal team looking to impress new boss Roberto Martinez, just as they did in Thursday's 4-0 win over Liechtenstein.

Northern Ireland v Finland

Two late Danish goals prevented Finland from taking a point in their opening match and while Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over San Marino may seem underwhelming, both teams have scored in four of their last five games and this could be another entertaining clash.

