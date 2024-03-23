Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 24: Back our 19-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The international fixtures mean the big leagues in Europe are taking a break this weekend, but there is a chance for teams from other divisions to shine and there are still plenty of games taking place at home and abroad which generate a betting interest and we have a four-match accumulator for Sunday. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 19-1 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 1pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Liverpool Women to beat Everton Women

Mirandes to beat Real Zaragoza

Racing Santander to beat Eldense

Both teams to score in Ecuador v Italy

Everton Women v Liverpool Women

Everton beat Liverpool in the reverse Women's Super League fixture in October but the Reds have lost only to the top three since and they should have too much for the league's lowest scorers.

Mirandes v Real Zaragoza

Mirandes need to drag themselves away from the Spanish Segunda basement and they can do just that by seeing off Zaragoza, who have failed to score in six of their last eight matches.

Racing Santander v Eldense

Eldense have won just one of their last eight away games in the Segunda and look vulnerable against Racing Santander, who have won their last three matches.

Ecuador v Italy

Both teams have scored in three of Italy's last four games and Ecuador, one of South America's most improved teams, can at least make their mark in their friendly in the USA.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.