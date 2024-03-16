Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 17: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It is a big Sunday not only in the FA Cup, where two more semi-final places will be confirmed, but also in the Premier League, where Aston Villa will look to boost their top-four credentials at West Ham.

There are plenty of matches in Europe too and we have a four-game acca to see you through the action into the evening.



Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Leeds to beat Millwall

Liverpool to beat Manchester United

Atalanta to beat Fiorentina

Paris Saint-Germain to beat Montpellier

Leeds v Millwall

Leeds have dropped just two points in their last 12 Championship matches and they should have too much for Millwall, who have scored just eight goals in their last 11 matches despite the return of fans' favourite Neil Harris as manager.

Manchester United v Liverpool

Liverpool are rampant despite a long injury list and they have scored 21 goals in their last five games against Manchester United, who look unlikely to be up to the task.

Atalanta v Fiorentina

Atalanta have had a tough run of fixtures in Serie A but have won seven of their last eight games in Bergamo and they should see their way past Fiorentina, who have won just one of their last nine league road games.

Montpellier v Paris Saint-Germain

PSG got back to winning ways with a cup success over Nice in midweek following three league draws and they should have few problems seeing off Montpellier, who have won just two of their last 15 home league matches.

