Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 25: England U21 feature in 6-1 acca

Sunday's football action includes games from Groups C and D at the European Under-21 Championship as well as fixtures from the Concacaf Gold Cup and Norway's top flight, the Eliteserien.

Racing Post tipster James Milton expects England and Germany to be too strong for their opponents at the U21 Euros and they feature alongside two Eliteserien teams in a fourfold paying just under 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Tromso to beat Stabaek

England U21 to beat Israel U21

Germany U21 to beat Czech Republic U21

Bodo/Glimt to beat Stromsgodset

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tromso v Stabaek

Tromso start the weekend in third place in Norway's Eliteserien, having won four of their last five, while visitors Stabaek have lost their last two away games, conceding seven goals.

England U21 v Israel U21

England Under-21s beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in their Group C opener and they should follow up against Israel, who may be weary after playing with ten men for the entire second half against Germany on Thursday.

Czech Republic U21 v Germany U21

Germany Under-21s had two penalties saved in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Israel and the defending champions can take out their frustration on a limited Czech Republic side.

Stromsgodset v Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt have taken 31 points from a possible 33 in the Norwegian top flight this season and it is hard to see them slipping up at Stromsgodset, whose three wins have all come against bottom-four clubs.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport